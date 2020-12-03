Just as expected, most of the overnight precipitation was rain and issues on the roadways were largely avoided. Though the rest of the afternoon it will be cloudy with passing sprinkles and showers.
Temps will hold in the 40s through the rest of the afternoon with cloudy skies. We will see passing sprinkles & an occasional spot shower. Cloud cover moves out for Friday! I'll have the latest weekend forecast at Noon & 5 on KOMU 8 News. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/0nqdYOvhj5— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 3, 2020
Sunshine returns
Skies will slowly start to clear overnight with lows falling to near 30°. Morning skies will be partly sunny with a lot of sunshine by afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 and winds will remain light though the day.
Weekend outlook
Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 40s. The Mizzou Tigers will be playing Arkansas in Columbia. The 11AM kickoff will be in the upper 30s to near 40.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s.
Lows on both Saturday and Sunday morning will be in the middle to upper 20s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.
Looking ahead
A weak cold front will arrive for Monday. This will bring in slightly cooler temperatures and a slight increase in wind speeds. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
This early week cool down will be very short lived as we warm to the 50s for the middle of the week.
Cloud cover will slowly return by the end of the week as temperatures start to dip closer to average. We’ll be watching for possible moisture at the end of the week, but that is still 7 to 10 days away and isn’t looking overly promising at this point