Snow has come to an end with most of central Missouri seeing 1-3” of snowfall.
Snow Totals: Generally we saw 1-3" of snowfall across much of the region today. Roads are clearing up and we are on our way to sunshine for Thursday. I'll have the latest forecast on KOMU 8 News @ 5PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #Midmo pic.twitter.com/8M9E88HKAy— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 27, 2021
It would be a good idea to clear any snow from your windshield or sidewalk this evening, because it will freeze tonight and be harder to deal with tomorrow.
Road conditions have been improving, but slick spots will remain possible this evening. Especially on secondary and residential streets that may have gotten little to no treatment. Use caution!
SUNSHINE RETURNS
Skies will be clearing overnight and that clearing, combined with snow pack on the ground is going to allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 10s. Winds will be fairly calm so the wind chill won’t be much of a factor.
Sunshine will remain in place through the day with highs reaching the upper 30s.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND AHEAD
Friday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 40s, which will be beneficial for a lot of snow melt.
Any snow not gone on Friday will be gone on Saturday because widespread rain is in the forecast! Rain is expected to begin sometime in the mid-morning hours and continue off and on through the day and part of the night. Temperatures will stay comfortably above freezing, so all precipitation on Saturday is expected to be in the form of rain. Rain could be heavy at times, but is not expected to be heavy all day. Highs will reach the middle 40s.
A little moisture is possible Sunday, and that wrap around moisture could produce some very scattered flurries or sprinkles on Sunday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler, in the middle 30s.
Rainfall totals from this event look to generally range from 0.5-1” and snowfall accumulation is not expected at this time
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will return to average and above average standards as we head into February. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s. We’ll watch for another push of moisture for the middle of next week. At this time it looks like that moisture will fall in the form of rain