A Return to a Clear Sky
After a rainy start to the week, conditions dry out tonight as we cool down into the low 50s. Clouds clear for tomorrow, helping us warm back into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Thursday continues this warmer trend, but rain chances returning that night spell out changes for the end of the week.
Rain Returns for Friday
Friday will begin with rain, but this will be short lived as conditions start to dry out by nighttime. The rain will cause cooler temperatures in the low to middle 70s for the beginning of the weekend.
As sunshine returns, we'll be back near 80 degrees by Sunday. Next week will continue this warmer trend and starts out mainly dry.