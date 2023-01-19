Temperatures felt much more like January today and that’s a trend that will continue in the days ahead.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will feature increasing sunshine through the day and much calmer winds that will become light in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be the upper 20s and afternoon highs will be in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will feature increasing cloud cover through the day with skies becoming mostly cloudy and highs in the 40s.
Precipitation chances will return in the afternoon and evening in the form of a rain/snow mix across the region. Snow chances will be highest for areas north of I-70. This precipitation will be fast moving and is set to move out by Sunday morning.
Most of mid-Missouri is expected to see a slushy dusting of snowfall, with localized amounts of up to 1” possible. Southern portions of the viewing area are expected to only see mostly rainfall with up to a dusting possible. Areas north of Highway 24 could see a little bit more in the way of snowfall.
Impacts are expected to be minor for this event as temperatures during the snowfall are going to range from 31-35° (which is cold enough for snow) and ground temperatures are still fairly warm. This will keep most accumulation to a slush, possibly causing a nuisance at times.
This system will have to fight through a fair amount of dry air and this could potentially limit totals further. Stay tuned to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecast!
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to remain fairly seasonal for next week. We’ll watch a slight chance of precipitation near the middle of the week, but that chance will largely be dependent on the track of the system. There is a chance it stays far enough to the south and precipitation chances will be reduced. Stay tuned!