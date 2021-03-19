Central Missouri has received nearly a month's worth of rainfall this week. There is finally some dry time expected for a few days.
Columbia received around 3.00" of rain over the last two days, and nearly 5.00" of rain over the last seven days. This will lead to March being above-normal on precipitation. March typically has averaged 2.91" over the last 30 years.
Going to be chilly today, but the sunshine is back. It's NOT raining anymore. Today will be a good day!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mVxgmhh3dF— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 19, 2021
Weather looks to finally be turning to a better direction for those who love being outdoors. While today will be chilly, sunshine is back and the rain trends will remain very low for the next few days. The next best chance for rain comes Monday night through Tuesday.
RIVER FLOODING UPDATE
River levels will continue to remain high over the weekend and are currently still in flood stage. However, updates from the NWS Hydrological Services show the Missouri River has maintained a lower water level and will be cresting Friday morning at 25 feet.
According to the National Weather Service, a river height of 25 feet will be near the top of the levee at Mcbaine, MO. Flooding along the Katy Trail is still possible from Rocheport to Portland.
Rivers in central Missouri will remain at flood stage until late Saturday night. Flood warnings for all major rivers in central Missouri are set to expire around 11pm Saturday night.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Weather this weekend will be significantly improved after heavy rainfall this week and evening occasional sleet on Thursday. We will be dry this weekend. The next chance for rain is Monday of next week