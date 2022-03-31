Skies are going to clear through the night and that’s going to allow temperatures to drop below freezing.
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state, but these warnings are mainly issued for agricultural reasons related to the growing season. This means there are many locations not included in the warning that will fall below freezing.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be a mostly sunny day with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s and highs in the upper 50s.
Cloud cover will increase overnight as rain chances move in for early Saturday morning. This rain will be light with up to 0.25” of rain possible.
Skies should clear through the day with sunshine returning Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s.
Sunday will be warmer with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover and highs in the middle 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another active pattern is set to begin next week with multiple chances of rainfall across the region. This rainfall will bring quite a bit of cloud cover and temperatures that are average to below average.