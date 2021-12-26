Passing showers and sprinkles will continue through the evening hours as warmer air continues to spill into the region. Temperatures will top out in a range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s before a cold front passes late tonight into early tomorrow morning.
MONDAY FORECAST
Monday will feature temperatures in the upper 40s to start the day and temperatures won’t move much from there with temperatures only recovering to the middle 50s for the afternoon.
A RAINY TUESDAY
A warm front accompanied with ample moisture will lift through the region on Tuesday morning bringing widespread rain chances for the morning and midday hours.
A few downpours are possible during the day, but we will become drier into the afternoon and evening. Many locations will see 0.5”-1” of much needed rainfall. A few areas could see locally higher amounts.
THE ROLLERCOASTER RIDE CONTINUES
Temperatures will return to a more seasonal level on Wednesday before we return to above average temperatures at the end of the week.
Wednesday will be cool with highs near 40°, but we will warm back to the middle 40s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
A stronger cold front is set to arrive Friday night into Saturday bringing rain chances and some of the coolest air of the season thus far. The first several days of the new year are looking to feature average to below average temperatures.