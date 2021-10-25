After a very active Sunday, we saw a cool and quiet Monday across central Missouri. We will have a sunny Tuesday before rain chances return for the middle of the week. The good news, severe weather is not expected with this week’s rain.
Two EF-0 tornadoes occurred last night near Sedalia. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill says there were no injuries or deaths. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/XSvyU6yGqF— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 25, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures near 40° and wind chills in the middle 30s. Highs will warm to the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.
RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances will return on Wednesday and last through, at least, part of Friday.
Wednesday looks to be mainly dry in the morning with increasing rain chances into the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.
Rain will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday. We will see a few breaks in the rain, but overall we are expecting pretty rainy conditions. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.
This system will start to exit the region on Friday, but lingering showers are possible in the first half of the day. A few showers can’t be ruled out into the evening, during the first week of high school football districts.
Rainfall totals from this week could add up to 1-3” for much of the region. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures will take a dive for the end of the week with highs in the lower to middle 50s on Thursday and Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Halloween weekend is looking a little cool, but dry, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool quickly in the evenings, so jackets are likely needed for those trick or treaters.