Leftover isolated showers and thunderstorms stick around for just this morning, moving out by the afternoon. However, most of us will stay dry as we warm into the middle 80s this afternoon.
This will be a short-lived break from the heat as we're back in the 90s tomorrow.
The Week Ahead
Sunshine returns tomorrow as we push into the low 90s in the afternoon, and by Tuesday we're closer to the middle 90s.
There are minimal rain chances for the 4th of July, and the heat will be something to keep in mind.
If you're outside celebrating, be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks inside or in the shade, and use some sunscreen. UV indices for the next few days hover around 9-10, which puts burn time under 20 minutes.
Rain chances continue mid-week as we start to dry out on Friday. This will allow temperatures to drop back into the middle 80s to end next week