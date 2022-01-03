2021 was full of wild temperature swings, and it looks like the first week of 2022 will continue this trend of the roller coaster ride in temperatures.
GOING UP: MONDAY-TUESDAY
After bottoming out with lows in the single digits this morning, we do rise in temperatures quite substantially with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s. This will be just a few degrees below average for January (39°).
Lows Monday into Tuesday will be in the 20s, then Tuesday we see temperatures go above average briefly with highs in the middle 40s. Any snow/ice that stuck around until Tuesday will likely melt away in the sunshine with warmer temperatures.
These temperatures will be aided by strong winds. Tuesday the winds will be out of the south, gusting as high as 30 mph. Then the changes come Wednesday as winds move out of the north, gusting up to 35mph which will reinforce the colder air spilling in.
COMING DOWN: WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
We reach the peak on Tuesday afternoon, but the crash comes as quickly as Wednesday morning. A cold front will slide through Wednesday morning bringing temperatures into the teens by daybreak on Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the 20s on Wednesday.
Some light snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Still some questions about the strength of this storm system, which impacts how much available moisture there is for snowfall. In any case, any snow accumulations look light. As always, stay updated with KOMU 8 as we get closer if anything changes and things line up more clearly.
Temperatures continue to fall Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will fall into the single digits.
BACK UP AGAIN: NEXT WEEKEND
After Friday's extra cold start, the roller coaster goes up the next hill. Highs on Friday will stay in the 20s, but Saturday and Sunday will see highs back above average with highs in the 40s. Lows stay near average in the 10s and 20s.