Skies are going to be fairly cloudy over the next several days as an active weather pattern brings chances of showers and thunderstorms.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
A few brief peeks of sunshine are possible in the morning hours on Tuesday, but skies are expected to be overwhelmingly cloudy through the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s with highs reaching the middle 60s.
Winds will be breezy through the day, gusting up to 30 mph. A stray sprinkle is possible through the day, but it should be mainly dry with rain chances arriving after midnight.
RAIN AND STORM CHANCE
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Kansas on Tuesday evening and move east early Wednesday morning. These storms could be strong to severe near Kansas City, but are expected to weaken as they move towards central Missouri.
An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out on Wednesday morning, along with a few heavy downpours. The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for this event, meaning there likely won’t be issues but you’ll still want to pay attention.
Rain should get lighter through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday with some dry time starting to mix in.
Rain chances are low for Thursday, but can’t be ruled out. Another chance of rain will return as we head into the weekend.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS
Wednesday will feature falling temperatures. We will start the day in the 60s, but cool to near 50 for the afternoon.
Thursday looks cool and cloudy with highs in the middle 40s before we warm to the middle 50s on Friday and cool off again on Saturday.