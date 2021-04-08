It has been a cool and rainy day across the region, but sunshine will return as we head into Friday.
Thursday Evening: It's going to be a rainy drive home from work! At least today's rain is much lighter than yesterday. Remember to have your headlights on! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/mn0NbI6Wgc— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 8, 2021
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with temperatures in the middle 40s and mostly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny through a majority of the day with highs reaching the middle 70s.
We will watch for a few extra clouds in the afternoon associated with thunderstorms to the south. Most of these are expected to stay well to the south of our viewing area, but a brief shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for areas south of Highway 50.
MORE RAIN ON THE WAY
Rain will move in for Saturday morning and showers are expected to be off and on through the day as a low pressure system passes through the region. When it’s not raining it will be cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 50s.
Rain may be moderate to heavy at times through the day. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2” for most, but a few locations may see locally higher amounts of up to 3".
Sunday temperatures will swing back to near 70° with plenty of sunshine. It will be the pick day of the weekend to get outside, but you'll have to watch for mud!
LOOKING AHEAD
Another cold front will pass on Monday and we will begin a new weather pattern for the new week. The pattern will be much cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s through most of the week and low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
A few passing waves to our south will provide extra cloud cover and occasional rain chances, but most of the moisture looks to be kept to our south.