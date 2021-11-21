Saturday saw many places in central Missouri reach 60 degrees, just another warm day in the roller coaster ride we've been on these last several days. This coaster will continue into the holiday week.
SUNDAY-MONDAY
Another mild day is in store for Sunday. A cold front moved through early in the morning which brought cloud cover, this morning cloud cover will lift and we will be sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the middle to upper 50s for your Sunday.
A second cold front will quickly move through Sunday evening. This cold front will not even have clouds with it, let alone any rain chance. The cold front will bring temperatures back down, however, with morning lows in the middle to upper 20s for most locations.
Monday we are on the flip-side of the temperature swings, with highs only in the lower 40s. Over western MO, closer to a warm front, temperatures will be slightly warmer but still in the 40s.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned warm front will pass through central Missouri on Tuesday, kicking our temperatures back up like Monday never happened. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will see our temperatures peak in the low 60s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, making Wednesday a cloudy day. A cold front will move through Wednesday night, this will be the best chance for rain over the next 8 days with some showers overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning.
THANKSGIVING & TRAVEL FORECAST
The cold is back in time for the holiday. Thanksgiving will feature temperatures in the lower 40s for highs, middle and even lower 20s for lows. The rain Thanksgiving morning will exit central Missouri by morning, leading to a mostly sunny day.
Across the country if you have any travel plans both before & after Thanksgiving, weather delays should be minimal. A storm system in the northeast will being some light rain. Then snow chances in the Rocky Mountains. That's about it before Thanksgiving. The rain chance Mid-MO sees Wednesday night spreads into the eastern US for Thanksgiving into Black Friday. None of this is expected to cause any significant delays.
Back in central MO, temperatures should remain seasonal as we head into the weekend after Thanksgiving.