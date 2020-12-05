Happy Saturday! You may feel deja vu with today's forecast, as it is very similar to what we saw yesterday. Some of us may wake up to patchy fog, especially east of HWY 63, but that will quickly lift and give way to sunny skies throughout the day. High temperatures will be above average for the Battle Line Rivalry game, where Mizzou takes on Arkansas at 11 AM.
It's game day, tigers! Mizzou takes on Arkansas at 11 AM for the annual Battle Line Rivalry game. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s for kickoff and in the lower 50s as the game ends this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/gkMop6pZZY— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 5, 2020
Entering a calm weather pattern
Our weather maker is a high pressure system at the surface, currently providing dry and calm conditions. We should see blue skies all day long with calm winds out of the northwest. As the high pressure moves to our east this weekend, the Midwest will begin to settle into a calm weather pattern. Temperatures and cloud cover will mildly fluctuate throughout the week, but you can still expect a good amount of sunshine this week, as we inch our way closer to the shortest day of the year (December 21st).
Mid-week warm up expected
This weekend will be a great one to get any holiday decorating and shopping done, as we sit less than three weeks away from Christmas! If you'd prefer to wait until the middle of the week to do so, temperatures will be even warmer. The average high temperature for this time of year in Columbia is around 43°, and Mid-MO is expected to make its way up to near 50° on Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 50s by Thursday!
A look ahead
As mentioned above, temperatures will increase after tomorrow until Thursday. We're watching a cold front that could bring cooler, more seasonal temperatures for next weekend. As of today, precipitation chances look very slim for Friday and Saturday. We'll keep you updated as we go throughout the week. Enjoy your weekend!