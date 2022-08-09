Rain is all done for the week and it has led to much cooler weather to enjoy this week.
It sure was nice to see parts of south-central Missouri received rainfall last night! Even better was to step outdoors and feel cooler, less oppressive heat plus humidity. It had just been sooo stuffy outdoors lately!
Rainfall amounts were heavy in accumulation for locations along HWY 54 from the Lake of the Ozarks to Jefferson City to Fulton and Jonesburg, which amounted to around 0.50" to 2.00" Even Columbia got in on some raindrops, but the totals amounted to less than 0.10"...Meanwhile, Ashland recorded nearly 0.75" of rain!
Now that the rain is done, we focus on the cooler weather that will be in the regions for the remainder of the week. For the last 5 days, temps were about 5-7 degrees warmer than normal, so this cool-down will only push us back to "normal" temps for this time of year (Avg high: 88, Avg low: 67)
This will be a dry and sunny week with highs in the upper 80s through Friday, becoming slightly warmer this weekend. The next best chances for rain will be either Friday night over northeastern Missouri and again around Monday/Tuesday of next week.