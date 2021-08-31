Mostly cloudy skies and passing showers with a few rumbles of thunder have been the story of the day. The stalled frontal system responsible for these showers and storms will push south overnight and leave us with seasonal conditions as we head into the beginning of meteorological fall.
METEOROLOGICAL FALL
Wednesday is the beginning of meteorological fall, but the Autumn Equinox isn’t until September 22nd.
Meteorological fall is from September 1st through the end November. The meteorological seasons are mainly used because they better represent the transition of our annual temperature cycle. This three month period also makes the computation of seasonal statics easier.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday: I am expecting us to start the day with some patchy fog and morning temperatures in the middle 60s. The fog will clear and skies will become sunny through the day with highs in the middle 80s.
Morning fog will clear quickly and temperatures are set to warm to the middle 80s for the afternoon with sunshine increasing through the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
The biggest highlight of the next several days will be lower humidity across the region! Dew points, the muggy meter, will be dropping through Wednesday into Thursday making for very comfortable days. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s, but the lower humidity will mean little to no heat index.
Humidity will be increasing towards the weekend, but is expected to remain at a manageable level.
Rain chances will return to the forecast on Friday, lasting into Saturday as another cold front arrives. This cold front will keep temperatures fairly steady in the middle 80s for the weekend.
Early next week we will see a quick warm up before another cold front arrives for the middle of the week.