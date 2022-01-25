We are going to see quite a few temperature swings over the next several days as an active, but fairly dry pattern kicks in.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Clear skies overnight into Wednesday will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits. Winds will be fairly calm, but wind chills could be as low as 0 to -5°. Sunshine will be dominant through the day and highs will warm to the upper 20s in the afternoon as winds shift out of the south.
WARMER THAN COLD AGAIN
Thursday will be a warmer day with morning temperatures in the lower 20s and afternoon temperatures near 40°. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day and a few flurries will be possible. These flurries will be isolated and will not accumulate.
A cold front will push temperatures back to highs near 30° on Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
A series of fronts will continue to move through the region through the weekend into early next week. Moisture will still be lacking with these systems and temperatures will overall be warmer with highs in the 40s.
We will start to get some moisture chances for the middle of next week before colder air arrives at the end of the week.