Get ready for the heat to return to the region, but comes with a catch - lower humidity.
Over the next 5 to 10 days, there will be nearly seven or eight days above 90 degrees, but the humidity will be lower than experienced earlier this month and therefore the heat index is not expected to exceed 100 degrees (except this coming Friday and possibly next week).
Over this upcoming July 4th weekend, there will be storm chances and could bring lots of clouds/cooler temperatures. Regardless, dew points will still be in the upper 60s to lower 70s which means a stick, muggy air will be felt and heat indices will range from 90-95 degrees.
July 4th appears partly to mostly sunny with a 10-20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s and the heat index could be as high as 100 degrees.
Next week does appear to be very hot, again and there could be a few isolated storm chances later next week. Highs will be in the middle 90s and the heat index will range around 100 degrees.