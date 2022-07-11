A weak cold front will pass through the state tonight bringing the potential for a few very isolated thunderstorms. Most locations will not get any rainfall as these storms try to pop up, but a few locations could.
The bigger impact of this cold front will be less humidity for the middle of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs warming to the upper 80s. Humidity will be low, so the heat index will not be much of a factor.
LOOKING AHEAD
Lower humidity is expected to hold through most of the week, meaning temperatures in the lower to middle 90s will actually feel like the lower to middle 90s.
Temperatures will begin another warming trend into the weekend and that is expected to continue into early next week with highs generally in the middle to upper 90s.
FIRST ALERT: I am growing increasingly confident that we will see above average temperatures return by the end of the week into the weekend as we get stuck in a hot and dry pattern. Stay tuned to @KOMUnews for the details as we get closer. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/tSl3ekclUj— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 11, 2022
The pattern is also looking very dry with rain chances few and far between through most of the remainder of the month