After a mild and calm Tuesday, more showers and storms are in-store for Wednesday.
Overnight will be mostly dry with an increase in cloud cover. The First Alert Weather Team will be in a Storm Mode Index of 2 for Wednesday as there is a possibility for some stronger storms.
This storm system will come in two rounds. Round one will be around the morning commute and round two will come late afternoon/early evening.
The main threat for these storms will be isolated flash flooding as some storms may produce heavy downpours. The potential for large hail, damaging winds, and a quick spin-up tornado are lower, but not zero. Wednesday will be a day to remain weather-aware!
The possibility of evening storms is completely dependent on what the morning storms end up producing and how much/little sunshine we get during the day.
Past Wednesday rain chances, many will stay dry, but humidity will increase. There are a few chances for more showers this weekend that we will continue to watch.
Temperatures look to remain near or below average for this time of year for the extended forecast.