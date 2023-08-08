Webstory Image.png

After a mild and calm Tuesday, more showers and storms are in-store for Wednesday.

Overnight will be mostly dry with an increase in cloud cover. The First Alert Weather Team will be in a Storm Mode Index of 2 for Wednesday as there is a possibility for some stronger storms. 

Storm Mode Index Severe.png

This storm system will come in two rounds. Round one will be around the morning commute and round two will come late afternoon/early evening. 

POP Fcst Tomorrow.png

The main threat for these storms will be isolated flash flooding as some storms may produce heavy downpours. The potential for large hail, damaging winds, and a quick spin-up tornado are lower, but not zero. Wednesday will be a day to remain weather-aware!

The possibility of evening storms is completely dependent on what the morning storms end up producing and how much/little sunshine we get during the day.

Past Wednesday rain chances, many will stay dry, but humidity will increase. There are a few chances for more showers this weekend that we will continue to watch.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Temperatures look to remain near or below average for this time of year for the extended forecast.

8 Day PM.png

