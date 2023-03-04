Saturday temperatures continue this warming trend with high temperatures reaching close to 60°. Winds stay relatively calm as we go into Saturday night and clouds, for the most part, stay out of our area.

TOMORROW:

Going into Sunday we’ll stay on the warmer side and by the afternoon temperatures reach closer to those mid 60°s! Winds do begin to ramp up with strong southerly flow bringing wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour in some areas! You may want to keep these winds in mind if you’re trying to plan an outdoor event.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Continuing into Monday our temperatures continue to rise closer to the 70°s mark. This won’t last too long as a cold front is expected to progress through Missouri by Monday evening bringing with it much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Towards the end of the week we’re growing more confidence in the chance of showers starting as early as Wednesday. Though by this time, temperatures will be very close to below freezing, so may want to stay updated with what kind of precipitation is most likely to occur.