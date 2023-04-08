Saturday was a great example of spring officially arriving with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and should expect to see the lower 40s as we head into Saturday night. As we go through the rest of the weekend and into next week, these warm temperatures continue to go on the rise!
EASTER FORECAST:
You may want to have a jacket on stand by as Easter will start off a bit on the cool side being in the lower 40s. But don't worry! By lunch time, temperatures will be lingering in the mid 60s before warming up into the low 70s by dinner time! An amazing day to have an outdoor barbeque dinner.
LOOKING AHEAD:
If you’re excited for the weather for tomorrow, I’ve got some good news! This weather won’t just last for the weekend, but basically the rest of this coming week as well. Temperatures should continuously warm throughout the next couple of days with the low 80s on the horizon by next weekend! Only a few clouds and light winds throughout next week.