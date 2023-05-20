We started out a little cool this morning, but once the sun came up, temperatures started to truly feel like Spring again. The winds have been very calm today too! It would make for a perfect night to go out and eat dinner outside while the sun is still up.
TOMORROW:
If you like to golf, I've got some good news for you! Tomorrow will be a splendid day to hit a few golf balls around with the upper 70s throughout the day and light winds from the East. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few straggling clouds could show up throughout the day, but a mostly sunny sky is in the future!
LOOKING AHEAD:
Speaking of a sunny sky, that’s what we’re expecting for the majority of next week! We have a very slim chance of some showers Wednesday, but beyond that is blue skies. Next weekend we’ll be even warmer with temperatures inching closer to the low 90s.