A warming trend is set to kick into gear over the next couple of days and temperatures are going to return to what you would typically expect for this time of the year.
Temperatures are on a warming trend! Highs will be in the 80s as we head towards the weekend with lows gradually warming from the lower to upper 60s. Full Forecast: https://t.co/WtquSEwEQ3#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ml86albuvN— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 2, 2021
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will be clearing into the morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Patchy fog is also possible to start the day. Skies will become mostly sunny though the afternoon with highs near 80°. A very isolated spot shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but almost everyone will stay dry.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and highs in the middle 80s.
A few extra clouds will move in for Sunday with highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s.
HUMIDITY RETURNS
As warmer temperatures move in, so will the humidity. Dew point values will be increasing from the middle 50s on Thursday to near 70 by next Monday. That is a change from pleasant to uncomfortable conditions.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return as we head into next week with high temperatures continuing to hold in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered as we head into the new week while slow moving energy drifts through the region.