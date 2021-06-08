Heat and humidity will continue to build over the next several days! Don’t forget to use sunscreen and stay hydrated!
Wednesday: Patchy fog is possible to kick off the day! I'm not expecting major problems as you are headed out the door, but you might want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get out the door! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/7TXSvv7ijv— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 8, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and patchy fog will be possible to kick off the day. Highs will warm to the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon with heat index values in the lower 90s.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry, but if you get caught under one of these showers you can expect a quick downpour.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY
Temperatures will be building for Thursday and Friday with highs reaching the lower 90s. Humidity will be increasing, resulting in heat index values that will range from the middle to upper 90s.
The heat index could be less of a factor by Saturday and Sunday as a cold front brings lower levels of humidity. There is still some uncertainty in regards to the exact timing of this front and if it slows down we could see higher humidity and higher feels like temperatures. Stay tuned!
LOOKING AHEAD
Above average temperatures will continue to hold steady through the middle of next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity looks to remain at a noticeable, but manageable level.
The overall pattern also looks drier with rain chances few and far between.