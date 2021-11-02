Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight for areas along and north of Highway 50. This means, that widespread frost is possible in these locations along with a freeze.
Freeze warnings have been issued for parts of central Missouri, but some counties that aren’t included in the warning will fall below freezing. If you live along or north of Highway 50, be sure to bring plants inside or cover them up to protect them.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will start frosty with those temperatures in the lower 30s, but highs will warm to the lower 50s for the afternoon under partly sunny skies.
Frost and freezes will remain possible Wednesday night and Thursday night before a warming trend kicks into gear.
A WARMING TREND
Winds will shift out of the south on Wednesday and that wind shift will help boost temperatures through the rest of the week.
Highs will warm to the middle 50s by Friday and will be near 60° for the weekend. Warmer air will continue to filter into the region through the early part of next week with highs in the middle 60s.
A cold front, that will drop temperatures once again, is expected for the middle to end of next week.