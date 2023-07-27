Triple digit heat indices will linger into part of the weekend in Mid-Missouri.
FRIDAY'S FORECAST
Morning temperatures are expected to start near 80°, which could break a record. The record for the warmest low temperature on Friday is 78° (1986).
Temperatures will quickly warm to the triple digits for the afternoon with highs in the lower 100s with a peak heat index between 104-109°. Triple digit heat indices will last well into the evening so be advised for any of your evening plans.
HEAT CONTINUES
The heat advisory is set to expire Friday evening, the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team thinks it is likely this will get extended into Saturday.
Saturday is expected to be another hot day with highs reaching the upper 90s with a peak heat index around 105°
We might see peak heat index values fall below 100° on Sunday, but we are likely to warm up again on Monday.
HEAT SAFETY
It will be hot and humid. Be sure you're drinking plenty of water, especially if you need to be outdoors. Drinking before, during, and after outdoor activities will help keep you hydrated.
Another way to increase water intake is by eating water-rich foods. This includes watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, lettuce and various other fruits and veggies.
Additionally, you'll want to be wearing light-weight, light colored clothing and to take frequent breaks in the shade or the air conditioning.
As the heat continues for multiple days, it will wear more on the body with time. Be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heat index values are expected to return to around 100° early next week with highs in the middle 90s, but this will depend on if rain chances can materialize. If we can manage to get rainfall, temperatures could be a little bit cooler.
Regardless we are expected to warm again by the middle of the week.