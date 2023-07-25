Temperatures are continuing to rise across Mid-Missouri and if you thought today was hot, just wait for tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Wednesday will feature morning temperatures near 80°. The last time low temperatures didn't fall below 80° was on July 25, 2012. As we head through the afternoon temps will be climbing to the upper 90s with a heat index temperature between 100 and 105 degrees.
HEAT SAFETY
It will be hot and humid. Be sure you're drinking plenty of water, especially if you need to be outdoors. Drinking before, during, and after outdoor activities will help keep you hydrated.
Another way to increase water intake is by eating water-rich foods. This includes watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, lettuce and various other fruits and veggies.
Additionally, you'll want to be wearing light-weight, light colored clothing and to take frequent breaks in the shade or the air conditioning.
As the heat continues for multiple days, it will wear more on the body with time. Be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
RAIN CHANCES
There is little relief in sight in terms of rainfall. This is not good for drought conditions. There are slim chances for a few isolated showers throughout the day Wednesday, but many will not see any rainfall.
HEAT CONTINUES
Triple digits are expected by Thursday and continuing into Friday with heat indices ranging from 103-108°. Due to warm overnight temps, hot daytime highs, and high heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect until Friday evening.
Even when the heat advisory expires, heat indices are still expected to range in the triple digits on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s.
Temperatures remain high through the weekend, with a slight cool down on Sunday, before temperature return to the upper 90s early next week with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices near 100.