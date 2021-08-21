The warmest temperature this summer at the Columbia Regional Airport was 98° on August 12. If the forecast continues this week, we might see our hottest day of the year on Tuesday. Nonetheless, another bout of dangerous heat to return to Mid-MO right as many students are going back to school.
THIS WEEKEND
A cool front which brought us some rain & thunderstorms this morning will hang to our south through the weekend. What this means for Mid-MO is that the temperatures will hang around average for late August. With the humidity around, temperatures will feel in the mid-90s for both days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Believe it or not, the upper 80s this weekend will actually be the COOLEST temperatures over the next 8 days. That cool front will return north as a warm front, allowing for temperatures to shoot up into the upper 90s by Monday. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of this heat stretch, possibly of the year, with a high of 99. Heat index values will also hang around 105° for both of these days, making it truly dangerous to be outside for any extended period of time. Wednesday will also be in the upper 90s.
REVIEWING HEAT SAFETY
Unfortunately, the timing of this next heat wave will coincide with the return to school for many students from the universities to pre-schools. Children are particularly vulnerable to heat, and many school dismissal times are around peak heating of the day.
Review the various heat safety tips with your children before they go off to school. Pack an extra water in their lunch boxes.
Those in college might spend extended time walking to classes. Limit time outdoors as much as possible, find the shadiest route to walk if you have to travel across campus. Wear sunscreen, bring a water bottle with you.
Regardless of age, it is important to review the difference between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. If you take the proper precautions, you will be alright.
LATE WEEK AND BEYOND
For those looking for a cooldown from the heat, you might be disappointed. Although a cool front will knock down our temperatures from the upper 90s by Thursday. This frontal passage might bring our only storm chance next week, but timing differences with the front makes specifics elusive.
We will still remain in the 90s into the weekend. Even into the week after as we end the month of August into early September, temperatures look to remain above average (87-88°). It is important to note that the darker colors does not mean it is hotter, but that above average temperatures are more likely.