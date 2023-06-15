Hazy skies returned to the region today, and Friday will continue to be Hazy. This is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. This will likely continue into Saturday before a cold front arrives bringing a rain chance.
In other news, the latest drought monitor was released today and it shows little to no change across central Missouri, even with last week's much needed rainfall.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 60s and we will warm to near 90° in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances will return to the region, starting Saturday during the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Another wave of moisture is expected to move in Saturday night into Sunday bringing off and on showers.
This rain is not expected to be a repeat of last weekend (it will be more off than on), but we’ll take what we can get.
Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s heading into next week.