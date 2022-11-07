Temperatures reached the lower 60s on Monday with Tuesday will be relatively the same before a big warm up arrives on Wednesday. That warm up will be temporary before a big blast of cold air arrives for the end of the week.
ECLIPSE FORECAST
A total Lunar eclipse will occur during the morning hours on Tuesday November 8th.
There will be a total lunar eclipse visible in Missouri during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Totality will peak around 5 AM. (Hint: Read this graphic from right to left) We’ll be battling a lot of cloud cover through the night with temps in the 40s. #MidMowx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/5f5KPvoLaO— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 7, 2022
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, meaning eclipse viewing will be less than ideal. That said, breaks in the cloud cover are possible. Be sure to check in with Meteorologist Tim Schmidt on KOMU 8 News Today on Tuesday morning for the latest on any breaks in the cloud cover.
ELECTION DAY
Temperatures will start in the middle 40s with highs warming to the middle 60s for the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with a few very isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Most of the region will stay dry.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. The record high temperature on Wednesday is 78° (1999). Temperatures will stay warm overnight into Thursday before a strong cold front arrives Thursday night bringing a big drop in temperatures.
Cold air will arrive on Friday and last into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be well below average with lows in the 20s and highs generally in the 40s.