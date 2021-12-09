A dynamic system is set to move through the Midwest bringing warm temperatures, passing showers, and breezy conditions over the next couple of days.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be increasing as we head into the morning hours with temperatures in the lower 40s.
A warm front will be positioned across northern parts of the state with a cold front approaching from the west. This strong system is going to give us breezy conditions through the day with wind gusts of up to 30 mph out of the south.
Temperatures will range across the region with highs in the middle to upper 60s along the I-70 corridor. Highs will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s north of Highway 24 and in the lower 70s south of Highway 50.
The key in determining the temperature will be how much rain we get through the day. At this point, a few passing showers are expected, but we are still on record watch. The current record for Columbia is 69° (2020).
Rainfall won’t amount to much, with many locations getting less than 0.25”.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
The cold front will pass late Friday night and wind speeds will increase with gusts up to 40mph out of the northwest. This will usher in cooler air for Saturday.
Saturday will start in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies, but sunshine will be increasing through the day with highs reaching the middle 40s in the afternoon.
Another warming trend will kick into gear for Sunday with highs in the middle 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are looking well above average as we head into next week with highs in the 60s. A new system is expected to move through the state towards the end of the week bringing a slight cool down.
It's probably not a surprise given how dry we've been, but abnormally dry conditions continue to expand across the state. A few parts of eastern Missouri are now in a "moderate" drought. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/J48ntemxiG— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 9, 2021