Temperatures are continuing to rise across Mid-Missouri and if you thought today was hot, just wait for tomorrow.
Wednesday will feature temps climbing to the upper 90s with a heat index temperature between 100 and 105 degrees.
It will be hot and humid. Be sure you're drinking plenty of water, especially if you need to be outdoors. Drinking before, during, and after outdoor activities will help keep you hydrated.
Another way to increase water intake is by eating water-rich foods. This includes watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, lettuce and various other fruits and veggies.
There is little relief in sight in terms of rainfall. This is not good for drought conditions. There are slim chances for a few isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow, but many will not see any rainfall.
Triple digits are expected by Thursday and continuing into Friday with heat indices closer to 105 degrees. Due to warm overnight temps, hot daytime highs, and high heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect until Friday evening.
Temperatures remain high into the weekend and the beginning of next week.