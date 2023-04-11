The quiet weather pattern we’ve experienced the last few days will continue through the rest of the work week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 50s in the morning with highs warming to the lower 80s in the afternoon under a sunny sky.
A very mild Wednesday with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 80s. It could be a little breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMO pic.twitter.com/FntclgnlmG— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 11, 2023
Winds will be breezy at times through the day with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will remain warm through the end of the work with highs in the 80s. A cold front will arrive on Saturday bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected at this point and time.
Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will then start to warm through the rest of the week.