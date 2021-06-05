It's finally starting to feel like summer in mid-Missouri, with our temperatures back into the middle 80s. This should hold throughout the next week, with temperatures only fluctuating a few degrees from the lower to upper 80s.
STORMS RETURN THIS WEEK
What will change is our chance of rain - through the end of this week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible to varying degrees.
We'll be seeing isolated pop-ups of showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon, a pattern that will continue into the next few days alongside increasing moisture.
There will be good amounts of dry time in between, as most showers and storms will be fairly brief in length and relatively small in size.
Monday into Tuesday will be our greatest chance of seeing this rain, the probability thereafter slowly decreases as we head towards what currently looks like a dry next weekend.
The general outlook for the the following week is looking different, predictions so far are a bit drier overall for Missouri.