Temperatures are going to look like summer this afternoon, but a cold front is on the way to bring cooler air for the middle of the week.
TODAY’S FORECAST
We are waking up to temperatures in the middle 60s this morning, but we will quickly warm into the 80s with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s.
Winds will be breezy out of the south, allowing warm air to filter into the region. Winds are expected to gust at 25-30 mph through the day.
A COLD FRONT ARRIVES
A cold front is set to arrive this evening and is expected to bring additional cloud cover and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. The most likley time for these isolated showers and thunderstorms is from 4 PM-7 PM.
This front will also shift winds out of the north, a cooler weather direction, and make for a much cooler middle of the week.
Wednesday is expected to start with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s with highs in the lower 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
A slight warming trend will kick in by Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. High pressure will be overhead keeping skies sunny and humidity is expected to remain low.
Highs will warm back to the 90s for the weekend into early next week. We will be watching a cold front towards the middle of next week that could bring slightly lower temperatures and a slight chance of rain.