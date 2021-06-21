Webstory Image.png

The cold front that brought storms to the region last night has moved to the east and left us with much cooler air.

TUESDAY'S FORECAST 

Tuesday starts on a cool note with jacket weather possible, but we will quickly warm to the lower 80s for the afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be the pick day of the week with abundant sunshine and low humidity.

Packing List Tomorrow.png

HUMIDITY BUILDS THROUGH THE WEEK

Low humidity will remain in place for Wednesday, but a warm front will arrive on Thursday allowing for the return of muggy conditions.

Matt ECMWF 9km Weathercast.png

These humid conditions will help bring chances of showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast with the highest chances of rain for the week being on Friday.

A cold front will arrive for Saturday bringing a decrease in humidity and cooler temperatures.

Humidity 5 Day.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Slightly below average temperatures look to stay in place through the weekend and into early next week.

INT FCST PM Extended Forecast.png

