The cold front that brought storms to the region last night has moved to the east and left us with much cooler air.
Tonight: Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s tonight and some rural areas may even dip into the upper 40s! We will begin a warming trend with highs back in the 80s for tomorrow. I'll have the latest forecast tonight at 5, 6, 9 & 10PM on KOMU 8
TUESDAY'S FORECAST
Tuesday starts on a cool note with jacket weather possible, but we will quickly warm to the lower 80s for the afternoon.
Tuesday looks to be the pick day of the week with abundant sunshine and low humidity.
HUMIDITY BUILDS THROUGH THE WEEK
Low humidity will remain in place for Wednesday, but a warm front will arrive on Thursday allowing for the return of muggy conditions.
These humid conditions will help bring chances of showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast with the highest chances of rain for the week being on Friday.
A cold front will arrive for Saturday bringing a decrease in humidity and cooler temperatures.
LOOKING AHEAD
Slightly below average temperatures look to stay in place through the weekend and into early next week.