Temperatures are trending warmer today, afternoon highs could be in the upper 70s.
Most of the day will be mostly sunny and dry; however, clouds and rain chances increase throughout the afternoon.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by the late afternoon, but widespread showers are expected overnight.
Rain chances move out of mid-MO throughout the day on Friday and temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Warmer temperatures make a return this weekend. Temps could be close to 90 on Sunday with above average temperatures continuing into the next week.