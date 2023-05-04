Webstory Image.png

Temperatures are trending warmer today, afternoon highs could be in the upper 70s. 

Most of the day will be mostly sunny and dry; however, clouds and rain chances increase throughout the afternoon.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by the late afternoon, but widespread showers are expected overnight. 

Rain chances move out of mid-MO throughout the day on Friday and temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Warmer temperatures make a return this weekend. Temps could be close to 90 on Sunday with above average temperatures continuing into the next week.

