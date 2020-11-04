Overnight, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy and low temperatures will fall into the lower 50s.
Sunshine returns
Sunshine is expected to increase through Thursday with highs once again reaching the lower to middle 70s.
Sunny skies will continue through Friday and Saturday with highs reaching the middle 70s. Lows will be hovering around the 50° mark as the tranquil pattern continues
Looking ahead
A cold front will be approaching from the west, but it likely won’t arrive until late Monday or early Tuesday.
Until this front arrives, skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be warm. Highs are once again expected to reach the middle 70s on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances could return late Monday as the cold front approaches.
The cold front will pass on Tuesday making for a cool and more seasonal outlook for the middle of November.
Tropical track: Eta
Eta made landfall on Tuesday in Central America as a category 4 hurricane, the storm has weakened over land, but will likely head out to sea once again and regain tropical storm strength. This storm is then expected to track towards Cuba and possibly Florida into the weekend and early next week.
Interrupting your political news to show you the latest track of Eta, which is expected to continue to weaken over Central America, then move back over water and regain tropical storm strength. The storm is then expected to track towards Cuba and southern Florida. This is 2020. pic.twitter.com/0K67hsKRPe— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 4, 2020