Labor Day weekend is here, and with it comes above-average temperatures and the return of Missouri's humidity. Saturday follows the comfortable trend we saw this week, with highs in the upper 80s and low humidity. Saturday night will be our last night, with lows in the middle 60s until mid-next week.
SUNDAY:
Sunday will be comfortable, but you may notice an uptick in humidity. Still, highs will return to the lower 90s with a clear sky, making it a perfect day for a barbeque or day at the lake. Overnight lows also return to the lower 70s, where they will stay for most of next week.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Highs will stay in the lower 90s for Labor Day but will feel hotter. Dewpoints continue to increase, allowing Missouri's late summer humidity to make an unwanted return. However, it will not be like the sweltering heat we experienced a few weeks ago. Labor Day feels like temperatures will stay in the upper 90s.
The trend of higher dewpoints continues through the work week, but it also brings some good news as rain chances will increase heading into the middle of the week.