This weekend was absolutely splendid with low/mid 80s and low humidity. Plenty of sunshine to go around too! But overnight we’re going to shake things up with some rain and much cooler weather for all next week.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow kicks off the cooler weather thanks to the help of a cold front and some light showers. No thunderstorm risk with the passage, just enough rain to give everything a drink. Then, these lower to middle 70s stay all week and weekend!
LOOKING AHEAD:
By the time Tuesday rolls around, all we’ll really have are those 70s and sunshine! A few clouds here in there to add some texture to the sky, but no overcast days and no more rain for the week!