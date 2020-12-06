As you read through this post, note that the average high for Columbia throughout this 8 Day Forecast is between 40-44°. Buckle up for the rollercoaster ride that these temperatures are going to take us on this week.
Cooler & cloudier Sunday
Yesterday got up to the middle 50s in some areas; we should only see high temperatures in the middle 40s today. I'm also watching a low pressure system over southern Illinois that will be responsible for our cloud cover today. That being said, since this system is well to our east, the bulk of the moisture will stay there, as well. Cloud cover will be much higher over eastern Missouri than western Missouri. Either way, all of us should see some morning sun before clouds pass by this afternoon.
Sunday: slightly cooler and cloudier than yesterday. Most of the cloud cover will stay on the eastern side of the state, and we shouldn't see any in Mid-MO until later in the day. pic.twitter.com/emvVn7oRJo— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 6, 2020
Mid-week warm up
After today's slight cool down, Mid-MO is expected to warm up quite a bit throughout the week. An upper-level ridge will allow for southerly winds to prevail and allow temperatures to reach near 60° by Thursday! We should see a good amount of sunshine through the week, as well. Enjoy it!
Friday's cold front
However, a cold front on Friday morning should cause big changes into next weekend's forecast. As of today, models are in agreement that much-needed rain will occur along this cold front throughout Friday. The main question is how long will this last? Something that we will be watching all week is the speed of this cold front across the Great Plains and Midwest, because the longer it sticks around, the more rain chances we could see. If this does stick around for Friday and Saturday night, we would likely see snowflakes as temperatures would fall below freezing.
A look ahead
The timing of the cold front on Friday should be before noon, so I think the high temperature of 51° will be reached in the late morning hours before dropping to the lower 40s by sunset. We are expected to return to seasonal conditions next weekend, as much cooler air exists behind the cold front.