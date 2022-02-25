After a cold and snowy February, the shortest month of the year will close on a warmer note.
Temperatures will trend much warmer over the weekend and next week. We will reach the lower 40s on Saturday, which is still below average for the end of February, and the lower 50s on Sunday.
Another thing that will set next week apart from previous weeks is how dry it is! There are no chances for precipitation until next Friday where temperatures are forecasted to be in the 60s, eliminating the possibility of more winter weather over the next 8 days.
Next week will also feature the start of the True/False Film Fest in downtown Columbia. Our extended forecast shows temperatures in the 60s. While relatively dry weather is expected, there could be a chance for rain on Friday.