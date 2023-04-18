This morning will once again start off with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the afternoon, getting to highs in the middle to upper 70s.
The sky will be mostly sunny, but there are some chances for a few spot showers. Some may even hear a few rumbles of thunder, but most will remain completely dry.
Over the next five days, there are multiple chances for rain. The greatest chance will be on Thursday. Thursday's showers may even lead to some thunderstorm activity. The severe threat looks low for mid-MO, but we will continue to watch this system.
Looking past these rain chances, much cooler air will filter into the weekend.