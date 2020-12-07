Cloud cover is sticking around today and that's going to keep temperatures a little bit cooler in the lower 40s, which is average for this time of the year.
Monday Midday Update: Cloudy skies continue across much of the state right now and this cloud cover is in no hurry to exit.I expect skies to stay cloudy most of the day with highs being limited to the lower 40s. If we get some sun, we'll take a run for the mid 40s.#MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/XkPhpspUdz— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 7, 2020
Cloud cover will slowly start to break apart overnight and some patchy fog will be possible. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 30s.
Above average temperatures
The average high temperature for this week is about 42° and temperatures are going to be about 10-20° above that through most of the week.
Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 50°. The amount of cloud cover will determine if we are able to get warmer, but in general these temperatures are well above average for this time of the year.
Wednesday will be very warm and sunny with highs near 60
Thursday temperatures look steady with highs near 60 as cloud cover builds throughout the day.
Warmer air will be due to a frontal boundary stalled to our north, but changes arrive on Friday as our next cold front arrives
Our next system
A cold front will push through the region on Friday, bringing rain chances and a push of cooler air. Temperatures on Friday will be determined by the timing of the front, as of right now, the cold front is expected to pass in the middle of the day so highs should still reach the middle to upper 50s.
Rain will start to wrap up Friday night into Saturday with only a few lingering showers possible. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30s for Saturday morning allowing for the possibility of a stray snowflake or two, but at this point I do not expect anything more than that.
Winds will be breezy to windy on the back side of this as well with winds gusting up to 30MPH.
Looking ahead
The weekend will be a return to seasonal conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Precipitation chances will remain low during this time.
Early next week looks seasonal with highs slowing warming into the middle of the week.