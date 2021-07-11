The heaviest of the rain over the last 48 hours has favored areas along and east of Highway 63. While rain chances aren’t gone from the forecast we are looking at much lighter and more scattered rainfall for the next few days.
TODAY’S FORECAST
The low pressure system responsible for the unsettled weather is starting to push east and the cold front associated with this system has moved through the region, meaning much cooler air is expected through the day.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm. There will be some dry time through the day.
Sunday Forecast: Good morning! Today will be a much cooler day with highs in the middle 70s. Expect isolated to scattered showers through the day with some dry time mixed in. I'll have a full look at the forecast on KOMU 8 News Today from 7-8AM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/z0sIhNUAhm— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 11, 2021
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday will continue to feature isolated showers and it will be another cool day with highs in the middle 70s.
The cooler trend will quickly come to an end for Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.
A few clouds will return for Wednesday with highs back near 90°, but a slight cool down is anticipated as a frontal boundary starts to push south for the end of the week. This front is expected to stall across the Midwest late next week into the weekend, bringing rain chances.
Uncertainty remains in the forecast as to where this front will stall, but that picture will become much more clear over the next several days. Stay Tuned