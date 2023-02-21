An active weather pattern begins today as a series of cold fronts pass by the region.
Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler than the 60s we had for daytime highs yesterday and over the weekend.
Thanks to a north breeze, temps will be in the 30s/40s this morning, reaching only the middle 50s this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine today.
Clouds will return this evening, but we will be dry this evening. Rain will develop and move in around midnight, becoming widespread into Wednesday morning.
Rainfall may be heavy at times Wednesday and there will be occasional thundershowers built in to the rain. South winds will aid Wednesday's temps into the middle 60s during the day - overall, mild. But rainy.
There is the potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday, from 9am in the morning until 3pm in the afternoon. Gusty winds of 40-60mph and isolated flooding will be the primary hazards. Small hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but is not expected at this time.
Rain will exit the region by late Wednesday afternoon leaving around 0.50" to 1.00" of total rain accumulations possible.
A strong cold front will move through central Missouri just before Thursday morning leading to falling temps through Thursday, going from 44 degrees in the morning to 39 degrees by mid-afternoon. Thursday and Friday will cold days with temps generally only in the 30s.
While warmer this weekend with highs in the lower 50s, we do have a chance for a wintry mix Friday night and Saturday morning. Issues for travel are not expected at this time. Another round of rain is likely from Sunday night through Monday evening of next week.