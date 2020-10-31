It has been a very mild Halloween across central Missouri. Highs reached the upper 60s, which is nowhere near a record 87° (1950), but still very pleasant. A cold front will pass through the region tonight, making for a much cooler Sunday.
We reached the upper 60s today! That's well shy of a record, but it was still a very pleasant day. Which version of Halloween do you prefer? The snowy & cold one (2019) or the sunny & mild one (2020)#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/VsYx9vvT6A— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 31, 2020
Falling back
Temperatures aren’t the only thing set to fall back tonight, are clocks will too! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, which means we will need to set clocks back one hour (from 2AM to 1AM). This is also a great time to change the battery in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and your NOAA weather radios.
Sunday will be a much cooler day with sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will only reach the upper 40s with winds out of the northwest at 12-17 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. These wind gusts mean that wind chill will be a factor, so it will only feel like the lower to middle 40s
Heading into the new week
Monday will kick off with lows in the upper 20s, but winds will shift out of the south on Monday. This wind shift will allow for a nice increase in temperatures with highs reaching the upper 50s.
The main reason for this wind shift is high pressure in place to the south, this will keep skies clear and sunny.
The warm up will continue for election day with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s.
The rest of the week
Temperatures look to remain above average for the middle and end of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are expected to range from the upper 60s to near 70°. Overnight low temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
There is some consensus for a bit of a pattern shift late into the weekend and early in the following week. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated.