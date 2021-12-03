Webstory Image.png

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will start with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the middle 30s. Highs will quickly warm to the middle 50s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies continuing.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Saturday night into Sunday, cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of a warm front. This warm front will bring a few isolated showers through Sunday along with cloudy skies.

Matt ADI Precipcast with Temps.png

Moisture will be very limited with this system and rainfall totals will generally be around 0.10”.

GRAF ADI Rain Accum..png

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be a significantly cooler day with highs near 40° under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy, so wind chills will likely only reach the lower to middle 30s.

We will be watching for a system to pass through the region on Tuesday. This system will have to fight through a lot of dry air that will be overhead, but a few spot showers or flurries can’t be ruled out. This is not expected to have impacts to travel at this time.

Temperatures look to slowly get warmer through the rest of the week.

8 Day PM.png

